|
|
GENESEE, Pa. - Renee Lynn Graves, 41, of Genesee, Pa., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 16, 1978 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of James Andrews and Bonnie (Hultz) Draper. Renee was married to Brent Graves. She worked at Draper's Super Bee Apiary and previously worked at Olean General Hospital as a technician in the Dialysis Unit where she shared a mutual love with her patients and staff. Renee enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking and being an amazing mother to her two beloved boys. She also had a special bond with her pets over the years. Full of love for everyone, her silliness and infectious smile were what people remember the most.
Renee is survived by her mother and stepfather, Bonnie and William Draper of Millerton; her father, James Andrews of Millerton; her husband, Brent Graves of Genesee; two sons, Lucas Vandergrift of Wellsboro, and Griffin Graves of Genesee; two brothers, Ronald (Krista) Andrews of Mansfield, and Duane (Ellen) Andrews of Gillett; and nieces and nephews. She was also greatly loved by her mothers-in-law Bonnie Graves and Sally Dougherty.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Tokishi Training Center, 124 Nypum Dr., Wellsboro, Pa. Memorial contributions can be made to First Citizens Community Bank, c/o Lucas Vandergrift and Griffin Graves' education fund, 391 Main St, Genesee, Pa. 16923. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, Pa. is assisting the family, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019