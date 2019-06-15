|
ALMOND, N.Y. - Rev. Thomas Joseph Buckley Jr., 82, of Almond, entered into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on June 14, 2019 at St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. Throughout his life he was widely known as Pastor Buckley.
Tom was born Feb. 6, 1937 in Jersey City, N.J. and grew up in Fort Lee, N.J. He graduated from Fort Lee High School on June 20, 1955 and then graduated from Providence-Barrington Bible College in Providence, RI on June 1, 1959 with the call of God on his life to become a church planting missionary. He became an ordained minister on June 25, 1959 and married his wife Carol on July 25, 1959. They together became missionaries with A.M.O.C (American Mission for Opening Closed Churches) of Olcott, N.Y. Then in 1996 Pastor Buckley founded Church Planters To America with headquarters in Almond, NY and served as the Director. From 1959 to 1996 his church planting ministries included pastoring churches in Dennison Corners, NY, Spruce Head, ME, Hope, ME, Dyer Brook, ME, and Olcott. The one true passion in his life was to preach and share the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. As a result of his ministry and outreaches into each community churches have been revived and many lives have been changed. He enjoyed 60 years of ministry and being a servant to other people by doing many things for them.
He learned the building construction trade along the way and obtained the ability to plan and complete major projects all for the sake of the gospel. He has renovated old church buildings and homes and has completed new construction projects in conjunction with his church planting ministry. He became an excellent finish carpenter as well. Additionally he enjoyed gardening, hunting, and golf. He particularly enjoyed sharing the bounty of his gardening harvest with others. He enjoyed traveling up and down the east coast of the United States from Maine to Florida primarily sharing the gospel and his burden and vision to help reopen closed churches and help struggling churches in the small towns of America. For a short period of time in his life he served as a volunteer firefighter with South Thomaston Maine and Hope Maine Fire Departments.
He was the son of the late Thomas Joseph Buckley Sr. and the late Elizabeth Roth Buckley. He was predeceased by his sister, Marion Puryear.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Buckley; his son, Thomas Buckley and his wife Rhonda; his daughter, Debbie Terwilliger and her husband Stephen; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his nephew Paul Puryear and his niece Amy Puryear.
The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday (June 20, 2019) from 7-8 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell. Burial will be on Friday (June 21, 2019) at 1 p.m. at Dennison Corners Cemetery (Town of German Flatts) in Mohawk, N.Y. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in July.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowerfh. The family is being assisted by director David W. Ames.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 15, 2019