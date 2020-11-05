CANISTEO - Rita Jean Thomas, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 3, 2020) at her home in Canisteo where she was surrounded by family.
Rita was born on January 25, 1935 in Dansville, N.Y. to her parents, Lennolee (Wright) Moose and Clarence Moose. She graduated high school at Stoneleigh Burnham School in Northhampton, Mass. and from Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC and SUNY Geneseo with a BS and MS in elementary education. She also attended the Eastman School of Music in New York City during the summer of 1954.
Rita is survived by her son, Kenneth from her first marriage to Dr. Richard Karlson, DDS. Ken is married to Elisa (Cascio) Karlson and they reside in Redington Beach, Florida and Park City, Utah. Rita has two grandchildren from their marriage, Katherine and Matthew. Rita recently attended Katie's wedding to Nicholas Vadasz in Park City, Utah where they reside. Matt lives and works in New Jersey. Rita was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Moose.
Also surviving are two step-children, Teri (Thomas) Aboud and Roy Thomas; and three more grandchildren, Alex Aboud, Tori Aboud and Wes Thomas.
Rita lived in Canisteo for over 50 years and after retiring from her 30 year career as a fourth grade teacher in Hornell and Canisteo, she was actively involved in numerous local charities. She played the organ and piano at the Loon Lake Community Chapel, the Hornell and Canisteo Methodist Churches, the Canisteo Baptist Church and the Open Door Baptist Church in Greenwood. She had also volunteered for the Red Cross, the Kid's Café and Faith in Action, where she drove innumerable people to medical appointments over the years.
In her spare time, Rita owned and managed "Kanisteo Apartments" and traveled extensively during her 28-year marriage to Richard Thomas who was a High School art teacher in Canisteo and predeceased her in 2001.
Friends may call from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the H. P. Smith and Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., Canisteo. After a 10 a.m. church service at the Canisteo First Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 7 she will be buried at the Lakeside Cemetery (Loon Lake Union Cemetery) on State Route 21 in Wayland. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will still be in affect at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions in Rita Jean's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.