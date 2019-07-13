|
CANISTEO - Robert "Bob" William LaShure Sr., of Canisteo, N.Y., passed away at home on July 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born in Hornell, N.Y. on Dec. 24, 1946 to Edna and William Henry LaShure. Bob graduated from Hornell High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and received advanced infantry and aviation electrician training. He served 14 months in the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged from the Marines as a Sergeant in 1968. Upon returning home, Bob worked for New York State DOT for 34 years as a right of way agent. After his retirement in 2002 he served 12 years as the Canisteo Village Justice.
Bob married the love of his life, Mary Ann Ausborn (LaShure), in 1972. He is predeceased by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his children, Charlene (Steve) Latona, Robert (Tonya) LaShure and Marisa (Jonathan) Wizeman; as well as grandchildren, John Latona, Ava Rakers-LaShure and Mia Wizeman.
Bob was an extraordinarily kind and generous man. He lived to make his family happy and always went above and beyond to make their time together special. He was a dependable, wise and loving family man. Not only was Bob generous to his family, but also to the community he loved; from coaching his daughter's softball team to being his son's scout master, he was always happiest when giving to others.
Bob's sense of humor was unparalleled and will be remembered by all those who knew him. True to his character, when he became ill, Bob was able to use his humor and wit to not only remain positive himself, but to lift the spirits of those around him. Per Bob's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was important to him that friends and family look back on all the fun memories built over the years and cherish the good times.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, c/o the LaShure Family, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823, to be given to the charity of the family's choice.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com , or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 13, 2019