ANDOVER, N.Y. - Robert Jay Baker (Bobby Jay), 70, born in Wellsville on Feb. 16, 1950 passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Feb. 23, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert "Moose" and Dolores (Ellis) Baker, and sister, Julie Gilmore.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Preston) Baker; son, Jay (Adam Parr) Baker; daughter, Andrea (Bill) Scott; son, Joshua (Kristina) Baker; grandchildren, Liam and Maclyn Scott, and Leila Baker; sister, Amy (Rob) Hyland; mother-in-law, Norma Rossman; sister-in-law, Brenda (James) Kavanaugh; brothers-in-law, Doug (Barbara Muoio) Preston, Tracy (Cyndi) Preston; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Bobby and Cindy were together for 53 years, from the ages of 17 and 14 respectively. They were married in 1973 in Andover, where they have lived since.
During his high school years, Bobby was athletic and played several sports, including baseball and basketball. A graduate of Andover Central School Class of 1967, Bob enlisted in the Navy and served as a Hull Technician aboard the USS Joseph Hewes in Vietnam. He earned degrees in Building Construction and Blueprint Drafting from Alfred State College and worked as a Contracting Specialist and Draftsman at Turbodyne in Wellsville. In 1977 he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and battled this debilitating disease courageously until his passing.
Robert was an avid baseball (Yankees) fan and collector of baseball cards. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hosting poker games, antiquing, and frequenting local eateries. He was the best husband, father, and friend to those who knew him. Despite his condition, he had a great sense of humor and loved to reminisce about past adventures. Bob took great pride in his children's accomplishments, and loved Andover and his family fiercely. Robert's family would like to heartfully thank his numerous caregivers, medical teams, everyone who visited, and those who provided opportunities for him to escape his disability to go out and about wherever his heart desired.
The family invites everyone to visit on Friday, Feb. 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m., at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by burial with full military honors at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery both in Andover, N.Y. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 726, Andover, N.Y. 14806 or (stjude.org).
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020