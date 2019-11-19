|
GREENWOOD - Robert L. "Bob" Graham, 81, of State Route 417, died Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at his home in Greenwood after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Mary Frances Graham, son Jacob Graham, daughter Beth Lamy and two grandsons.
At the family's request there will be no public calling hours or service. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019