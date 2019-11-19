Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert L. “Bob” Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. “Bob” Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. “Bob” Graham Obituary
GREENWOOD - Robert L. "Bob" Graham, 81, of State Route 417, died Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at his home in Greenwood after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Mary Frances Graham, son Jacob Graham, daughter Beth Lamy and two grandsons.

At the family's request there will be no public calling hours or service. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -