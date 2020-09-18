ARKPORT - Roger Carl Griffin, 73, of Bailey Hill Road, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bath following a long battle with cancer.
Born in North Hornell, Nov. 14, 1946, the son of Carl and Agnes Pryor Griffin, he had resided in the Bishopville area all his life. He was a graduate of Arkport Central School, Class of 1966, and received his associate's degree in diesel mechanics. He had been employed as a diesel mechanic at AL Blades in Hornell, and later at Silk Road Transport.
Roger proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a 50+ year member of the Almond Grange, the Arkport American Legion, the Hornell VFW and was very active in the Bishopville United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Alice Perry and Marjorie Jewell; as well as one brother; Charles Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Gloria Jewell Griffin; his daughter, Marcia Carol (Leonard) Gissendanner of Hilton; his brother, Frank (Corrinne) Griffin of Fremont; and his brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Mary Jewell of South Dakota; his sister-in-law, Nancy Griffin of Hornell; four step- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
Honoring Roger's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private Memorial Service including Military Honors for the immediate family and invited friends will be held. Rev. Pamela Carey with Rev. Dena Stevens officiating.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Bath Veterans Administration Hospital, Hospice Unit, 76 Veterans Way, Bath, N.Y. 14810.