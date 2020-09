ARKPORT - Roger Carl Griffin, 73, of Bailey Hill Road, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bath following a long battle with cancer.Born in North Hornell, Nov. 14, 1946, the son of Carl and Agnes Pryor Griffin, he had resided in the Bishopville area all his life. He was a graduate of Arkport Central School, Class of 1966, and received his associate's degree in diesel mechanics. He had been employed as a diesel mechanic at AL Blades in Hornell, and later at Silk Road Transport.Roger proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a 50+ year member of the Almond Grange, the Arkport American Legion, the Hornell VFW and was very active in the Bishopville United Methodist Church.He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Alice Perry and Marjorie Jewell; as well as one brother; Charles Griffin.He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Gloria Jewell Griffin; his daughter, Marcia Carol (Leonard) Gissendanner of Hilton; his brother, Frank (Corrinne) Griffin of Fremont; and his brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Mary Jewell of South Dakota; his sister-in-law, Nancy Griffin of Hornell; four step- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.Honoring Roger's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private Memorial Service including Military Honors for the immediate family and invited friends will be held. Rev. Pamela Carey with Rev. Dena Stevens officiating.Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Bath Veterans Administration Hospital, Hospice Unit, 76 Veterans Way, Bath, N.Y. 14810.