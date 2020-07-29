ARKPORT - Roger D. Amidon, 69, of 7879 State Route 36, Arkport, died Saturday afternoon (July 25, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on April 19, 1951, he was the son of Walter and Tressa (Wise) Amidon.
Roger grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. Throughout the years he was self-employed, most recently re-cycling scrap metal.
He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed visiting the casinos in Salamanca, playing "Lotto" and rooting for the Buffalo Bills.
Roger was preceded in death by his half-brother, Gene Muchler.
Surviving are his son, Zachary Amidon; two sisters, Sandra and Kay; his brother, Steve Amidon of Hornell; his half-brother, Paul (Mary) Muchler of Arkport; his half-sister, Sandy Falco of Hornell; several nieces and nephews.
At Roger's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
Please note that everyone entering the Dagon Funeral Home will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Roger's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to a charity of the donor's choice
