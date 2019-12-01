|
|
ANGELICA - Rose Ann Sheffer, 76, of 7503 Peavy Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., May 6, 1943, the daughter of John M. and Louise (Abel) Nathan, she had resided in Angelica for many years, also living in the Buffalo area early in her life. She won a prestigious Buffalo spelling bee, which got her accepted into Nardin Academy in Buffalo, where she graduated in 1961. Ann was also a licensed LPN, working for many different places in her career. She was a devout Catholic who was very passionate about her religion. Ann was a huge Buffalo Bills fan, loved dogs especially Molly, but was most proud of her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her two husbands; three brothers, Jim, Bill, and Jack Nathan; and her sister, Margaret Zubkoff.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert (Anne) Ralyea of McGraw, N.Y., Randy Ralyea of Angelica, Rick (Darcy) Ralyea of Chalfont, Pa.; her two sisters, Lillian (Daniel) Lyon of Angelica, Mary Dirken of Arizona; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A Luncheon was held at the Angelica American Legion on Friday (November 29, 2019) at 3 p.m.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Angelic Fire Department PO Box 154, Angelica, NY 14709.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019