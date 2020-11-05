HORNELL - Roseanna M. "Rosie" Thompson, 76, passed peacefully from this world on Tuesday morning (Nov. 3, 2020) after a long illness that she fought with courage and grace.
Born in Hornell, on April 2, 1944, she was the daughter of Grover and Marie (Vedo) Prior.
A resident of Hornell for her entire life, Rosie attended St. Ann's School and graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1962). A hard worker throughout her life, her favorite job was working with her family at Stubby's Tavern in Hornell. She had also been employed at St. James Hospital, Stern and Stern Textiles, Steiner Accounting, Woolworth's and Kmart. Rosie "retired" from Alfred State College in 2009 after 19 years of service. She enjoyed talking with people and staying busy, so she continued to work part-time at Wal-Mart until her final retirement in 2017.
First and foremost, Rosie was a dedicated and loving mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. The love she had for her family was immeasurable and she will be missed more than words can say.
Rosie loved to travel and went on many trips with family and friends and she was always ready for an excursion to the casino. As a lover of all kinds of music and a lifelong Elvis fan, she went to many concerts including Cher, Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow just to name a few.
Throughout the years, Rosie was a member of the Hornell Moose Lodge, the Hornell Association, the Hornell VFW, the Hornell American Legion Auxiliary and the Hornell Alumni Association.
Rosie was predeceased by her father Grover Prior; her infant son; along with several aunts and uncles.
Surviving are her mother, Marie Prior of Hornell; her daughter, Deborah (William) Looney of Rochester; her sons, Robert (Marcy) Thompson of Clinton and Jonathan (Christine) Thompson of Scotia; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Hollymae and Jonathan Thompson; brothers, James (Helen) Prior of Hornell, Thomas Prior of Arkport and Michael Prior of Rochester; nieces and nephews.
Rosie's family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, from 5–6 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
The Funeral Service for Rosie Thompson will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 7 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome.
The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Westwood Commons Senior Living Community and Lifetime Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosie's memory may be made to Westwood Commons Activities Fund, 50 Union Square Blvd., North Chili, N.Y. 14514. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.