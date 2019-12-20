|
|
WELLSVILLE - Russell D. Knowles, 79, of 4192 Bolivar Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Jones Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born Jan. 17, 1940 in Wellsville, the son of the late Alfred R. and Alice M. (Edwards) Knowles Sr.
Russ was 1957 graduate of Wellsville High School. He was formerly employed by the Scoville Brown Company and later by Dresser-Rand Corporation, retiring in 2002.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #919, the Olean Assembly Forth Degree Knights of Columbus, the Mercy Associates, and a founding member and President of the Father Brown Mission Club for many years.
He is survived by two sisters, Helen Hubbard of Oklahoma City, OK and Noreen (Robert) Williams of Copperas Cove, Texas; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Knowles of Wellsville; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend and caregiver, Maureen Cooper of Wellsville.
He was predeceased addition to his parents by two brothers, Alfred Knowles Jr. and Richard Knowles; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Richard Abbott, Shirley and Wilbur Geer and Edith and Frank Morgan; and a brother-in-law, Frank Hubbard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Immaculate Conception Church, the Father Brown Mission Club, both % 17 Maple Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895; or the Kelley M. Cooper Scholarship Fund, % of the Immaculate Conception School, 24 Maple Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019