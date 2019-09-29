|
ARKPORT - Samuel Schuyler Jamison, born September 15, 2019, passed away peacefully, September 26, 2019, at Golisano Children's Hospital in the loving arms of his parents. Samuel brought joy and love to everyone in his life, and fought hard to stay in our lives with a true warrior spirit. He is dearly missed and will be forever loved.
Surviving are his loving Mom and Dad, Allison Horvath and Schuyler Jamison, and his fur brother and protector, Baxter.
In addition, he is also survived by his grandparents, Cindy and David Jamison, Elizabeth Smith, Bob Smith, and Jim Horvath. Surviving aunts and uncles include Riley Smith, Kelly Horvath, Cheyenne Jamison, Zack (Karley) Jamison and Ryan (Samantha) Jamison, as well as his cousins, Tristan and Jack, and his great-grandmother, Betty Baer. We take comfort in knowing his Angels in heaven will be showering him with love and hugs as we did.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 1, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Mann's Funeral Home, 11 Pratt St, Canaseraga. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, and in Samuels memory, Schuyler and Allison request donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
"Sometimes God picks a flower that's still in full bloom. Sometimes the flower that is chosen, we feel he has picked too soon. We're at peace knowing, that in God's heavenly garden, he has placed the one we treasure. You have changed our lives forever..."
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019