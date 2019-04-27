Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra E. Hallett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra E. Hallett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra E. Hallett Obituary
CANISTEO - Sandra E. Hallett, 68, of State Route 36, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Warsaw, NY, Oct. 20, 1950, the daughter of George and Nancy McWithey Robb, she had resided most of her life in Warsaw and Ontario before moving to Canisteo ten years ago. She was a graduate of Warsaw High School.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by three sons, Richard (Tammy) Hallett of Florida, Chris Hallett of Canisteo, and Jason (Nikki) Hallett of Avoca; three sisters, Doreen Robb of Batavia, Joann Robb of Castile and Sheila Kerr of Wayland; three brothers, Brian (Pam) Robb of Batavia, David (Becky) Robb of Mt. Morris and Keith (Michelle) Robb of Warsaw; five grandchildren, Cody Hallett, Rachel Hallett and Robert Preston, Jaimie Rodriquez and Anthony Davis; nine great-grandchildren, Aryabella Hallett, Amery Hallett, and Austin Hallett, Arianna, Kaelyn, Avery, Cameren, Myles and Tyler; special friend, Jackie Davis of Macedon; nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected]

The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo where a service will follow at 4 p.m. Pastor Daniel Todd will officiate.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: Golisano Children's Hospital, Attn: Children's Cancer Unit, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now