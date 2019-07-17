|
STAFFORD - Sandra M. Smith went home to her heavenly Father on July 2, 2019. Born on Feb. 8, 1946 to the late Sanford Thomas and late Virginia Wright.
Sandy leaves behind her beloved husband, Richard Smith, as well as her loving sister, Sue Freiner and brother, John (Pat) Thomas. She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Ensinger.
Sandy is also survived by three sons, Jerry (Barb) Broughton, Brad (Amy) Broughton and Matt (Liz) Broughton. She also gained Dick's children, Michael (Diane) Smith and Shelley Gillman. She was a grandmother to Nate, Danielle (Aaron), Dylan, Chelsea, Whitney and Jacob and great-grandchildren, Owen and Kinsley; along with several nieces and nephews.
Sandy served her community in many ways; be it through her commitment to her church at the South Byron Methodist Church, as a Tax Assessor for over 24 years in four different counties in various towns within New York State. She served as the Town of Birdsall Justice of the Peace, as well as a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 21 from 2-3 p.m., at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Road (Rt. 19), LeRoy, N.Y., where her Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sandra may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North St., Batavia, N.Y. 14020.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 17, 2019