HORNELL - Sclena Elnora Butler, 93, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Hornell Gardens, Hornell, N.Y.



Sclena was born March 19, 1927, in the town of Burns, N.Y. After spending many years working for Noyes Memorial Hospital, she appreciated retirement by enjoying family visits and keeping in touch with old friends. Sclena was a die-hard New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fan. She loved watching both of her favorite teams play.



She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Franklin of Hornell; her son, Marty Butler of LaGrange, Ga.; four grandchildren, Carlton Butler, Shane Stevens, Charles Stevens, and Autumn Resides; and several great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Daisy (Dake) Wentworth; two sons, Max Butler and David Butler; two sisters, Susie Phillips and Roberta Wentworth.



Special thanks to the wonderful family of Hornell Gardens who provided invaluable care to our loving Grandmother for many years.



A private gathering for loved ones closest to her was held Saturday, Nov. 28. She will be laid to rest beside her son Max in the Canaseraga Cemetery.



Sclena was a contributor to many organizations such as the VFW, Boys State, and St. Joseph's Indian School. In remembrance of her consistent support for veterans and our future youth, contributions can be made to any VFW or Church of God.



Arrangements by Mann Funeral Home, Canaseraga.

