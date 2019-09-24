|
HORNELL - Shirley E. Miller, 80, of 375 Ontario St., Hornell, died Saturday morning (September 21, 2018) at her home, following a long illness.
Born in Brown Station, MO on April 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Warren and Ruby (Morris) Stone.
Shirley's family lived in Columbia, MO until she was five years old. She has resided for most of her life in the Hornell-Canisteo area.
She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School (class of 1958). Following high school graduation, she was employed for about two years at the former Marion Rohr Corporation in Hornell and also Ontario Industries of Hornell. Shirley later served as a crossing guard / police matron for the City of Hornell where she attended to and transported female prisoners and patients. Prior to her retirement, she served as a Unit Secretary on both medical floors as well as the Emergency Room at St. James Mercy Hospital.
Shirley enjoyed baking and was well known throughout the area for baking and decorating beautiful wedding cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed machine embroidery and was one of the first seamstresses in the area to master the art of embroidery and monograms.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Waters (died January 23, 2010); her brother, Lonnie Kellogg (died July 31, 2009); her sister, Deborah Cartwright Kellogg (died April 16, 2019).
She was married on May 27, 1960 to Brian Miller, who survives. Also surviving are her son, Jeff (Cindy) Miller of Hornell; two brothers, Richard "Rick" (Mary Ellen) Kellogg of Hornell and Leslie Kellogg of Orange City, FL; her sister, Fran Makitra of Chesapeake, VA; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A special thank-you must be given, at this time, to at least two of Shirley's Care Givers that tended to her needs for several years. Those gals are Diane Butler of Hornell and her niece, Amy Butler from the rural Canisteo area. The journey of caring for Shirley would have been very difficult without them!
The family of Shirley E. Miller will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY. A "Trip Down Memory Lane" will follow at 6 p.m. where family and friends will have an opportunity to share thoughts and memories of Shirley. Final interment will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell, NY.
In recognition of Shirley's affection for animals, her family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019