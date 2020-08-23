1/1
Stanley F. Banko
CANISTEO - The family of Stanley F. Banko, 81, who passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, with evening prayers at 8:45 p.m. (Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home).

A memorial mass will take place Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hornell. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
