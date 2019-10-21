|
|
VLOIS, N.Y./CANISTEO, N.Y. - Susan C. Pratt of Vlois, N.Y., formerly of Canisteo, N.Y. entered into rest at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 20, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 70.
Susan was born in Hornell, N.Y. on January 3, 1949, the daughter of the late Richmond P. III and Frances M. Pratt of 16 Stephens Street, Canisteo. She attended Canisteo Central School, graduating in 1967. After graduating, Susan attended Cayuga Community College, graduating in 1992 and attended Ithaca College for Business Communication/Psychology Business Resolution, graduating in 1994. Before her retirement she was employed as a community liaison to the local NYS Assembly office in Ithaca. She loved anything from sailing to sewing, and motorcycling to gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Duhaime; her brothers, Steve (Barbara) Pratt of Annapolis, Md., Richmond IV (Debbie) Pratt and William (Carolyn) Pratt Sr., both of Hornell; and her faithful cousin Ann Stocum who aided, housed and was with her throughout her treatments and surgeries at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, for which the family will be forever grateful. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.
At Susan's request she was cremated and her ashes will be laid to rest with her parents in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo, at a time convenient for the family. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or by mail to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 21, 2019