HORNELL - Theodore E. "Ted" Zinck Sr., 82, of 480 Maple City Drive, Hornell, died Monday morning (Feb. 24, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a brief illness.
Born in Blossburg, Pa. on Jan. 10, 1938, he was the son of John and Hazel (White) Zinck.
Ted grew up in Pennsylvania, residing in several locations including Blossburg, Rose Valley (where he had fond memories of his younger years), Port Allegany, Galeton and Knoxville, where he attended school.
While in his late teens, Ted's family moved to Painted Post, N.Y. where he worked in the foundry of Ingersoll Rand Corporation for several years. In 1961 he moved to Corning and was employed as a truck driver for Corning Waste Material Corporation and also drove truck for the City of Corning. From 1973-1978 he resided in Arkport and has lived in the Hornell area for over 40 years.
He was a member of the Methodist religion and had attended the Methodist Church in Painted Post and also Corning. He was an avid fisherman (both lake and stream) and also enjoyed hunting (deer and rabbit). Ted enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also cherished the times he spent "cruising the countryside" with his wife, Anna.
Ted was preceded in death by two daughters, Tammy G. Zinck (1964) and Michele L. Zinck (1988); two sons, Samuel J. Zinck (1969) and Theodore "Ted" E. Zinck Jr. (1988); three brothers, Oliver Zinck, Franklyn Zinck and David Zinck; and one sister, Marie Fry.
He was married on May 21, 1961 to the former Anna M. Griffin, who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Susan Zinck of Brockport, N.Y., Debra (Robert Jr.) Guy of Hornell and Judith Salvagin of Hornell; one son, Timothy (Heather) Zinck of Fairfax, Va.; three sisters, Ruth Laughman of McSherrystown, Pa., Violet Rogers of Elmira and Naomi (John) Jacobus of Beaver Valley, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Theodore E. "Ted" Zinck will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m., with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
Ted's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, Va. 22312 or to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020