Walter J. Miles

GREENWOOD - Walter Miles, 55, of State Route 248, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020).
Born in Wellsville, NY on June 21, 1965, the son of Theodore and Beverly Ellsworth Miles, he had resided most his life in Wellsville prior to his moving to Greenwood several years ago. He had been employed in the warehouse of the Air-Preheater Company of Wellsville.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan Vallieres of Whitesville and Barbara Miles of Rexville; one brother, Gerald Miles of Hornell as well as four nephews, Justin Vallieres, Ryan Vallieres, Erik Vallieres and Drew Vallieres.
Friends wishing may consider a contribution to the Greenwood Fire Department, 1574 Andover St., Greenwood, NY 14839.