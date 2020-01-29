|
|
AVOCA - Waneta G. Fox, 91, formerly of Avoca, passed away Saturday afternoon (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Taylor Health Center in Bath.
Born in Prattsburgh on Dec. 12, 1928, she was a daughter of the late George and Florence (Palmitter) Potter. She was married to Gordon S. Fox, for 68 years, before he passed away on May 29, 2016. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her son, Leon E. Fox; a grand son-in-law, James LaVerde; also five siblings.
Waneta attended Avoca Central School and previously picked grapes for area wineries, including Bully Hill and also assisted in daycare at the Methodist Church. Before she retired she was employed for 30 years at Gunlocke in Wayland.
A member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Avoca American Legion, she also enjoyed playing cards and bingo and especially loved to care for kids.
Her loving family includes three sons, Gordon (Joan) Fox of Hornell, Bruce (Chris) Fox of Avoca and Michael (Lisa) Fox of Bath; also 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Avoca Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Waneta G. Fox.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca, where a funeral and committal service will be held following calling hours at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Daniel Pickering officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Avoca American Legion, 33 S. Main St., Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Online condolences or remembrances of Waneta are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020