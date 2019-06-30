|
ARKPORT - Wendell A. "Barney" Glidden, 92, of Oak Hill Road, passed away on June 28, 2019 at Noyes Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Presque Isle, Maine on January 17, 1927. Son of the late Walter and Valma Glidden, he graduated from Arkport Central School in 1945. He married Lorraine McMichael on Nov. 14, 1953. Barney had worked for Foster Wheeler as a welder for 30-some years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arkport for 57 years and served on the Trustee and Sessions Board for a total of 48 years. He belonged to the Foster Wheeler Bowling league and traveled on numerous fishing trips to Canada over the years.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Lorraine, he is survived by two daughters and one son, Wayne A. (You Zahou) Glidden of Ellicott City, Md., Diane R. (Jeffery) Lutz of Sykesville, Md. and Janice L. (Edward) Phelps of Arkport; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also a sister-in-law, Loretta McMichael Crossett; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Frances Ingalls, Helen Karr and Marion Barden.
The family will be present on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 4–7 p.m. at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell.
The family will be present on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 4–7 p.m. at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Arkport Presbyterian Church. Interment at Rogersville Forest Lawn Cemetery in South Dansville immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to First Presbyterian Church of Arkport, P.O. Box 6, 15 Main St., Arkport, NY 14807.
Online condolences or remembrances of Barney are welcomed at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 30, 2019