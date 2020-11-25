HORNELL - William D. Sirianni, 91, of Maple Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (Nov. 25, 2020) at St. James Hospital after a recent short illness.

Calling hours are 1-3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont. Those attending the calling hours or funeral mass will be required to wear a facial mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to St. Ann's Church.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Spectator.

