A. Byron Collins

A. Byron Collins Obituary
HORNELL - Dr. A. Byron Collins, MD, 85, of Cunningham Creek, passed away peacefully Friday evening (June 7, 2019) at his home surrounded by the love and care of his family, after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Thursday and noon-2 and 5-8 p.m. Friday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo. A Mass and Christian burial will take place Saturday (June 15, 2019) at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Erie Ave. Hornell, N.Y.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Hornell Spectator.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 8, 2019
