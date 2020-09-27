1/
Agnes J. McBride
1934 - 2020
COHOCTON/BROCKPORT - Agnes J. McBride, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Noyes Memorial Hosp. in Dansville.

Agnes was born March 13, 1934 in Atlanta, N.Y., a daughter of Elmer F. "Orlo" and Doris (Campbell) Rawleigh. She grew up in Cohocton, and then moved to Brockport where she met and married her husband, Ed McBride on May 15, 1953. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband Ed; a daughter, Linda, two sons, David and Mark and her brother, Donald.

She is survived by her sister, Sandi Wheaton (Bob Moore); her children, Bart and Bill Peters, Debbie Ingrassia and Robert McBride and John McBride; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per her request, there will be no prior calling hours or service. The Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Wayland, N.Y. is handling arrangements.

Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 West Naples St
Wayland, NY 14572
(585) 728-2600
Memories & Condolences
