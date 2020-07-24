CANISTEO - It is with great sorrow that Budd's family announces his passing.
Budd was born on March 14, 1944 in Watertown, N.Y. He passed away on Saturday (July 18, 2020) after much suffering at the age of 76.
Budd served in the Navy for four years from 1963-1967. He then started work at Worthington in Wellsville, N.Y. in 1967-2004. He also had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid outdoorsmen. He loved to hunt and fish his whole life. Early in his life he trapped, camped, and coon hunted. He gardened all his life, often sharing his produce with friends and neighbors. In early years he won awards for his coon hunting, winning the Eastern Regional Night Hunt Champion and Bench Champion with his beloved dog Stoney Lonesome Big Ben. He was written up in magazines and was sought out to train other dogs. Budd was also written up in a Pigeon Magazine for recreating a lost breed. He enjoyed his pigeons. He owned many animals in his lifetime.
In his life those that knew him well, knew that he was highly accident prone, and joked they were certain an accident would never take his life. He died of a heart attack and many comorbidities.
Budd is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nora Little (Burdick); his two daughters, Angela (Lei) Spencer and Marla Mosher, as well as a grandson he loved dearly, Rylie Mosher. He is also survived by one brother, Bradley (Barbara) Little; many nieces, nephews, and also dear close friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Albert C. Little Sr.; his mother, Marian (Boothe) Little; his sister, Barbara Martin; and brother, Brian Little.
Budd shall be deeply missed.
No services will take place at this time.To send a remembrance to the family, please www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Chester A. Gosper IV director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home.