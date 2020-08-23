1/1
Albert James Eymer
ARKPORT - Albert James Eymer, 73, of North Almond Valley Road, passed away Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

Born in Hornell, Dec. 23, 1946, the son of Albert K. and Elizabeth Henshaw Eymer, he had resided in this area all his life. Albert had been employed at the former Corbin Wood Products, the former SKF, as well as the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad in Hornell, and retired from the CP Railway where he was employed as a conductor.

Albert served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969. He was a member of the Arkport American Legion.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Edna Miles, Phyllis McGregor, and Mary Ritenburg.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Morgan Eymer of Arkport; his daughters, Carrie Watkins of Canaseraga, and Diane (Michael) Crouch of Hornell; his sons, Douglas (Jill) Eymer of Florida, and Matthew Eymer of Arkport; his sister, Betty Jean (Jerry) Sprague of Arkport; his two brothers, Kenneth (Roganna) Eymer of Hornell and David (Tammy) Eymer of Canaseraga; four grandchildren, Brittanie (Ivan) Smith, Chase Eymer, Tyler Crouch and Emory Watkins.

To send a remembrance to the family please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

Honoring Albert's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a time and place to be announced in the future.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: Home Care & Hospice, 194 North Main St., Wellsville, New York 14895; or to Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
