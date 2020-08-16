HORNELL - Alberta M Brooks, 90, of Ricks Road, passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at her home.
Born in Buffalo, Sept. 14, 1929, the daughter of Frederick and Lena Drew Wray, she had resided most of her life in Hornell. Alberta was a graduate of Hornell High School, Class of 1947, and retired as a bank teller from the former Steuben Trust Company in 1985.
Alberta was married on Feb. 13, 1949, to Richard Brooks who predeceased her on March 11, 2017. Alberta and Richard were active members of the Canisteo Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She was predeceased in addition to her husband, Richard, by her father, Frederick Wray; her mother, Lena Wray Rosell; her sister, Norma Quigley; and her brother, Richard Rosell.
She is survived by her daughter; Stacey Brooks of Denmark, two grandsons; Drew Golden of Hornell and Dakota Golden of Denmark, her brother; Robert Rosell of Florida, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Alberta's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at a time to be announced at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Canisteo. Burial will be at Rural Cemetery in Hornell.
Friends wishing to remember Alberta can make contributions to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.