1/1
Alberta M. Brooks
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Alberta M Brooks, 90, of Ricks Road, passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at her home.

Born in Buffalo, Sept. 14, 1929, the daughter of Frederick and Lena Drew Wray, she had resided most of her life in Hornell. Alberta was a graduate of Hornell High School, Class of 1947, and retired as a bank teller from the former Steuben Trust Company in 1985.

Alberta was married on Feb. 13, 1949, to Richard Brooks who predeceased her on March 11, 2017. Alberta and Richard were active members of the Canisteo Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She was predeceased in addition to her husband, Richard, by her father, Frederick Wray; her mother, Lena Wray Rosell; her sister, Norma Quigley; and her brother, Richard Rosell.

She is survived by her daughter; Stacey Brooks of Denmark, two grandsons; Drew Golden of Hornell and Dakota Golden of Denmark, her brother; Robert Rosell of Florida, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

Honoring Alberta's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at a time to be announced at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Canisteo. Burial will be at Rural Cemetery in Hornell.

Friends wishing to remember Alberta can make contributions to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved