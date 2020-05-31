REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. - Alice Arlene (Stewart) Marvin, 84, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1936, to the late Albert and Alta (Davis) Stewart in Alfred Station, N.Y. She attended Canisteo School in Canisteo, N.Y.
She first married Leon Benjamin Mead who preceded her in passing, she later married Floyde Lewis Marvin who preceded her in passing on April 22, 1995.
Alice was an incredibly caring person who held many positions which involved helping others including babysitting, volunteer work in caring for the elderly, and working with the board of elections. But above all else she cared for her family and was a loving stay at home mother. She was a member of the Presbyterian church and attended the services regularly. Alice loved all crafts especially crocheting and ceramics. She loved reading and antiquing. Alice also enjoyed baking and playing bingo with her friends. She loved animals and all living things and took special care of those that crossed her path in life. Alice loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.
Alice is survived by seven children, Melva (John) Fairchild, Leon (Ellen) Mead, Norman (Michelle) Mead, Michael Marvin, Gwendolyn Marvin, Wayne (Jessica Rogers) Marvin, David (Kimberly) Marvin; 22 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Alice was preceded in passing by two siblings, Gleeda Plank and Sterling Stewart; and one son, Arad Jacob Mead.
A celebration of life for Alice will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The National Breast Cancer Institute or the SPCA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com. Hug your loved ones today, because tomorrow is not guaranteed.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1936, to the late Albert and Alta (Davis) Stewart in Alfred Station, N.Y. She attended Canisteo School in Canisteo, N.Y.
She first married Leon Benjamin Mead who preceded her in passing, she later married Floyde Lewis Marvin who preceded her in passing on April 22, 1995.
Alice was an incredibly caring person who held many positions which involved helping others including babysitting, volunteer work in caring for the elderly, and working with the board of elections. But above all else she cared for her family and was a loving stay at home mother. She was a member of the Presbyterian church and attended the services regularly. Alice loved all crafts especially crocheting and ceramics. She loved reading and antiquing. Alice also enjoyed baking and playing bingo with her friends. She loved animals and all living things and took special care of those that crossed her path in life. Alice loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.
Alice is survived by seven children, Melva (John) Fairchild, Leon (Ellen) Mead, Norman (Michelle) Mead, Michael Marvin, Gwendolyn Marvin, Wayne (Jessica Rogers) Marvin, David (Kimberly) Marvin; 22 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Alice was preceded in passing by two siblings, Gleeda Plank and Sterling Stewart; and one son, Arad Jacob Mead.
A celebration of life for Alice will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The National Breast Cancer Institute or the SPCA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com. Hug your loved ones today, because tomorrow is not guaranteed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 31, 2020.