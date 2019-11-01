Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Willsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jean Schermerhorn Willsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Jean Schermerhorn Willsey Obituary
HORNELL/ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Alice Jean Schermerhorn Willsey, 88, of Hornell and Orchard Park N.Y. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Fox Run of Orchard Park.

Born in Susquehanna, Pa. to Hazel Mary Page and Emory Elias Schermerhorn. She was the youngest of three children and grew up on the family farm in Lanesboro, Pa.

Alice was predeceased by the love of her life, Frank Willsey and is survived by their three children, Evalyn Hartleben of Penfield, N.Y, Ted Adornato of Grand Rapids, MI, and Macia (Jim Sheibley) Anderson of Wausau, WI. She adored her grandchildren, Heidi (Kristen) McDaniel, Paige Anderson and Grace Anderson, and great-grandson Geoffrey Arlo McDaniel.

Alice was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Hornell for over 50 years and served as Deacon, Elder and Trustee as well as a member of the church choir.

She worked as Executive Secretary at Fairbanks Valve Company in Binghamton, N.Y. before devoting herself to raising her family in Hornell, then returned to the workforce as Executive Assistant to the Dean of Student Life at Alfred State College until her retirement in 1996.

She was a talented seamstress and an avid golfer who loved to spend afternoons on the links with her friends at Twin Hickory Golf Club in Hornell, where she was a long-time member. Alice cared deeply for people, and shared love and loyalty with many dear friends throughout her life. With Alice and Frank at the head, their family was one full of laughter and love of life.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Alice Jean Schermerhorn Willsey

The family will receive friends at the United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main Street, Hornell from 2-4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) with funeral service immediately following at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alice's name to United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main St., Hornell or to the Hornell Area Family YMCA at 18 Center St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the church.

Online condolences or remembrances of Alice are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -