|
|
HORNELL/ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Alice Jean Schermerhorn Willsey, 88, of Hornell and Orchard Park N.Y. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Fox Run of Orchard Park.
Born in Susquehanna, Pa. to Hazel Mary Page and Emory Elias Schermerhorn. She was the youngest of three children and grew up on the family farm in Lanesboro, Pa.
Alice was predeceased by the love of her life, Frank Willsey and is survived by their three children, Evalyn Hartleben of Penfield, N.Y, Ted Adornato of Grand Rapids, MI, and Macia (Jim Sheibley) Anderson of Wausau, WI. She adored her grandchildren, Heidi (Kristen) McDaniel, Paige Anderson and Grace Anderson, and great-grandson Geoffrey Arlo McDaniel.
Alice was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Hornell for over 50 years and served as Deacon, Elder and Trustee as well as a member of the church choir.
She worked as Executive Secretary at Fairbanks Valve Company in Binghamton, N.Y. before devoting herself to raising her family in Hornell, then returned to the workforce as Executive Assistant to the Dean of Student Life at Alfred State College until her retirement in 1996.
She was a talented seamstress and an avid golfer who loved to spend afternoons on the links with her friends at Twin Hickory Golf Club in Hornell, where she was a long-time member. Alice cared deeply for people, and shared love and loyalty with many dear friends throughout her life. With Alice and Frank at the head, their family was one full of laughter and love of life.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Alice Jean Schermerhorn Willsey
The family will receive friends at the United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main Street, Hornell from 2-4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) with funeral service immediately following at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alice's name to United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main St., Hornell or to the Hornell Area Family YMCA at 18 Center St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the church.
Online condolences or remembrances of Alice are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019