GREECE - Allan G. Gassett passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 78.
Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia; children, Deborah Boyd, Susan (Tom) Knittel, Bonnie Gassett, and Wendy (Craig) Jackson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Allan was an avid outdoorsman, cherishing his time at the cabin he and his wife owned in the Southern Tier. In his retirement from Kodak, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Parkinson's research or the Wilmot Cancer Center.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020