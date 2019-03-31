Home

Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Southside Tavern
Canisteo Street
Hornell, NY
Allie M. Robinson


HORNELL - Allie M. Robinson, 57, of Elizabeth Street, passed away Thursday (March 28, 2019) at St James Hospital.

Born in Deleware, Ohio, April 27, 1961, the daughter of Charles and Lydia Herbert Converse, she had resided in the Canisteo-Hornell area nearly all her life.

To read a complete obituary, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 5 p.m., at the Southside Tavern on Canisteo Street in Hornell.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: The , 1400 Winton Road North, Rochester, NY 14609; or to Care First, 11751 East Corning Road, Corning, NY 14830-3657
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
