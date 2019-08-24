|
HORNELL - Alma R. Dunham, 86, passed away Sunday afternoon (Aug. 18, 2019) at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hornell on Sept. 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Gertrude (Roberts) Roe. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, LeRoy Roe and Keith Roe and one sister, Audrey Morris.
A graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1950, Alma resided in Arkport and Alfred Station before returning to Hornell in 1991.
She was a long time employed at Cy's Shurfine in Arkport until taking a job at Alfred State College from which she retired.
Alma was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Hornell, where she served on the Official Board and was an advocate for greater Christian education. In her retirement years she was an active member of the RSVP Quilting Group, the Bone Builders, a volunteer for Faith In Action and was a "Grandma" for Jacks & Jills Nursery School.
An avid quilter, she also enjoyed sewing, traveling, including visiting all 50 states, Europe and Iceland. She completed hiking the Finger Lakes Trail after her retirement.
Her loving family includes three daughters, Christine (John) Petrilli of Hornell, Cynthia Dunham and Rebecca (Robert) Kilbury, all of Arkport; one son, David (Beth) Dunham of Conneaut, Ohio.; six grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Kilbury, Jennifer Kilbury (Daniel Moore), Bradley (Jennifer B.) Kilbury, David Jr. (Kelly) Dunham and Jamie and Danielle Petrilli; nine great grandchildren, Korin, Kyle, Kaleb and Koby Kilbury, Chelby Moore and Jada, Josie, Chad and Karlee Dunham; one sister, Carol (Robert) Dickey of Hornell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Alma R. Dunham.
To honor her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held in her memory at 1 p.m., Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at the First Baptist Church in Hornell, with the Pastor Cedric Cooper officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the First Baptist Church or to the Harold Reed Memorial Scholarship Fund of the First Baptist Church, 28 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019