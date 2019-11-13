|
WELLSVILLE - Andrea Mary Schoenthal, 76, of 4192 A Bolivar Road, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1943 in Buffalo, the daughter of the late John J. and Audrey (Fabian) Lozinsky. On Sept. 3, 1966 in Buffalo she married Bruce R. Schoenthal, who predeceased her on Jan. 20, 2018.
Andrea was a graduate of Riverside High School in Buffalo, and received a B.S. from the University of Buffalo in Lab Technology. She is the founder of Creative Writers of the Southern Tier, a writers support group that lasted over 40 years. She was a published author of many fiction and non-fiction articles and short stories. She was a long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville, a former member of the Wellsville Central School PTA, and the AAUW.
She is survived by a son, Philip A. Schoenthal; a daughter, Dawn M. Schoenthal; and a son-in-law, Steven B. Foehner, all of Poca, WV; and a sister, Johna Lozinsky of Buffalo. She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband, by her sister, Rebecca "Becky" Tulipane.
A private memorial is being planned for a later date. Please consider memorial donations to a local humane Society or animal Shelter.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019