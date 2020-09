ALMOND - Andrew R. Allen, 74, of Sunset Circle, passed away on March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Highland Hospital in Rochester.



Calling hours are 5-8 P.M. Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. THOSE ATTENDING WILL NEED TO WEAR A FACE MASK, USE HAND SANITIZER AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AFTER ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of his family.

