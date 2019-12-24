|
CANISTEO/HORNELL, N.Y. - Anita Marie (DeMarco) Arce, 53, of 6255 Nicholson Road, Canisteo, died unexpectedly Friday evening (Dec. 20, 2019) at St. James Hospital where she was taken after being stricken at home.
Born in Norristown, Pa. on Oct. 8, 1966, she was the youngest daughter of John J. and Vienna Y. (Forzato) DeMarco.
Anita grew up in Norristown, Pa., attended Boyertown High School and, later, obtained her General Education Diploma (GED).
She resided in Hornell from 1997-2013 and has lived in the Canisteo area for the past six years.
She had been employed for a time at the Hornell McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts, Hornell 7-Eleven and the kitchens for the Hornell City School District.
Since moving to New York, Anita enjoyed camping with her family and boat fishing at Honeoye Lake. She also enjoyed rooting for her beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Vienna Y. (Forzato) DeMarco; and nephew, Kevin Bentz.
Surviving are her companion of 24 years, Steven Smith of Canisteo; four sons, Anthony "Tony" Arce of Allentown, Pa., Nicholas "Nick" Arce of Canisteo, Joseph "Joe" Arce of Canisteo and Tyler and his wife, Hannah Smith of Scottsdale, AZ; four sisters, Maria Petrecz, Donna Shade, Lisa Williams and Denise DeMarco; four grandchildren, Aria Smith, Jace Smith, Myla Smith and Karley Arce; three nephews and one niece.
At Anita's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Anita's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019