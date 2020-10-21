SOUTH DANSVILLE - Anita Rose Burger, 91, passed away Friday night Oct. 16, 2020, at St. James Hospital in Hornell, following a brief illness.
Anita was born on Aug. 10, 1929 to Tom and Martha (Holden) Lemen in Dansville. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur, her brothers, Larry, and Lewis Lemen.
She graduated from Dansville Central School in 1947 and received the Bausch and Lomb Science Award. She attended Alfred State College and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Laboratory Technology. She worked as a lab technician at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville for over 25 years.
She married Wilbur "Bill" Burger in 1955 and resided in South Dansville where they raised five children. Anita was a member of the South Dansville United Methodist Church for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming in her backyard pool. She especially loved flowers and had several flower gardens. She loved creating needlepoint pictures, knitting, crocheting, and making anything from afghans to socks. She also loved the adventures of traveling to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Maine. But above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was happiest when her family would gather at her home for any and all occasions. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends alike.
Anita is survived by her children, Maureen (Patrick) Cornell, Roy (Linda) Burger, Janice (Dennis) Layton, Bonnie (Mike Putnam) Yezarski, Nancy (Tim) Hepburn; her brother, Richard (Marilyn) Lemen; sisters-in-law, Jean Lemen and Lillian Lemen; grandchildren, Jason (Nicole Cangemi) Burger and Jeremy (Sarah) Burger, Sarabeth Cornell, Justin and Jordan Yezarski, Randy and Braden Layton, Ashley (Chris LiButti) Gavitt and David Gavitt; great-grandchildren, Josephine LiButti, Ryan Burger; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at the South Dansville United Methodist Church, 9667 County Road 46, Arkport, N.Y. 14807. Immediately following calling hours, a funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will be in Forrest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online Remembrances can be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the South Dansville United Methodist Church, 9667 County Road 46, Arkport, NY 14807, or the Vincent House, 310 2nd Ave., Wayland, NY 14572.