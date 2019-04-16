|
|
BRIGHTON - Sister Ann Caufield, RSM (Sister Mary Scholastica) was called home by God on April 14, 2019, during her 76th year as a Sister of Mercy.
Sister Ann, one of nine children, entered the Sisters of Mercy two years after graduating from Our Lady of Mercy HS. Two of her sisters, Margaret and Janet also were Sisters of Mercy. They pre-deceased her in death. Sister Ann, a graduate of Nazareth College and St. Mary's School of Nursing, received a bachelor of surgical nursing degree from St. Mary's College, Kansas and a MHA degree from St. Louis, Mo. Sister Ann received her nurse-practitioner degree from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia and become a Certified Physician Assistant through the U of R.
She served as nurse at Mercy Center and Mercy HS. In 1951 she began her lengthy, dedicated ministry at St James Mercy Hospital in Hornell. She was Head Nurse, Assistant Director of Nursing Services, Hospital Administrator and Director of In-Service Education.
In 1974 and for almost 20 years, Sister Ann ministered as a nurse practitioner at the MacDonald Clinic in Woodhall, NY. In 1989 she began serving the Clinic as a Physician Assistant. Following retirement in 1992, Sister Ann volunteered with the WIC program in Bath and the Alcohol Unit in Hornell.
Survivors include her sister-in law, Thurza Caufield, nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Mercy.
Friends are welcome today, April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mercy Center, 1437 Blossom Road, where her vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 10 a.m. at Mercy Center. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019