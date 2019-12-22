Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Twinsburg
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
(330) 425-2244
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Twinsburg
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church
10419 Ravenna Rd
Twinsburg, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Fetsko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Fetsko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Fetsko Obituary
Ann E. Fetsko (nee Hammond), 77, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Hornell, N.Y., passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Ann was the beloved wife for 53 years of Michael Allen Fetsko; devoted mother of Dianne (Jay) Bravo, Mark (Christine Barta) Fetsko and Mickey Fetsko; loving grandmother of Matthew Fetsko; dear sister of Rev. Robert Hammond of Arkport, N.Y., Mary Fagnan of Twinsburg, Ohio and Joan (Richard) Vanderhoff of Henderson, NV; dear sister-in-law of Kenneth (Beverly) Fetsko; dear aunt and great aunt.

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Ann's life will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Road, (Corner of Rt. 91 & Post Road), Twinsburg, Ohio (330-425-2244). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at SS Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church, 10419 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, Ohio.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ann's name to the Foundation of the Twinsburg Public Library, 10050 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.
www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -