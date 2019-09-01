|
|
CANISTEO - Anna I. "Ann" Moran, 84, of Gravel Run Road, passed away Friday evening (Aug. 30, 2019) at Elderwood of Hornell following an extended illness.
Ann was born Aug. 3, 1935 in Hornell to the late Casper and Lavisa (Miller) McKibbin. On Aug. 18, 1956 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hornell she married William F. Moran, who survives and resides in Canisteo.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brandy Moran; an infant brother, Richard McKibbin; brother, Kenneth McKibbin; and a sister, Delores Jackson.
Ann was a graduate of Hornell High School class of 1953 and a life-long resident of the Canisteo Valley. She was a secretary for her husband's insurance business, William F. Moran, Inc. for several years and for a few years owned and operated the former Yarn and Craft Shop on Main Street in Canisteo. During her family rearing years Ann held part-time positions with the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Welcome Wagon and H&R Block in Hornell.
Ann was very civic minded in that she was a long- time volunteer in soliciting for the Maple City Sound Drum & Bugle Corps Show and was a member of the St. James Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and had volunteered her time at the Aquinas Gift Shop at the hospital.
Ann's sense of humor was very exceptional. She loved good humor and she loved to share it with her family and friends no matter where she was, particularly with her grandchildren. Those many jokes and pranks will be forever missed but never forgotten.
In addition to her husband Bill, Ann is survived by two sons, William (Karen) Moran of Arkport, Michael Moran of Marinette, WI.; two daughters, Laurie (Mark) Podkladek of Williamsville and Lisa (Ray) Lincoln of Farmington; six grandchildren, Dr. Byron (Robin) Moran, Kelly Moran, Matthew Podkladek, Raymond, Christian and Ethan Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren, Marc Sciabica, Haylie Moran, Devin Moran, Lauren and Jacob Moran, Grayce and Ava Lincoln. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Bonnie Willey, Terri Moore, Tom and Joey Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, with prayers concluding calling hours at 8:45. A Mass & Christian burial will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hornell. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Canisteo American Legion.
Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to the St. James Hospital Auxiliary, Canisteo St., Hornell, NY 14843.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood of Hornell and CareFirst-Hospice for their passion and care of Ann.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019