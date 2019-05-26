|
CANISTEO - Anna J. Termin, 93, of Fourth Street, passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) at the Hornell Gardens.
Born in North Hornell, Aug. 11, 1925, the daughter of Forrest and Kathryn Zeltwanger Jamison, she had resided in Canisteo all her life. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, class of 1942, and the Rochester Business Institute in 1944.
In 1946, she married John "Jack" Hurd, who passed away very unexpectedly in 1967, after which Anna took over his Nationwide Insurance business, which she ran successfully for 18 years. They had two children; Cynthia (James) Bigelow and Jamie Hurd, both of Canisteo. Cindy and Jim are the parents of one daughter; Katy (Ronald) Weber of Hilton, and the grandparents of twins; Colvin and Tyler. In 1970, Anna married Jonas Termin, who predeceased her in 1999.
Over the years, Anna was a member of several organizations, but the most important was her membership in the First Presbyterian Church of Canisteo where she served in several capacities including as Trustee, Elder and choir member. Anna loved sports and played golf until she was 80 years old. She was a member of the Twin Hickory Golf Club, and served as treasurer of the ladies association. She was a charter member of the Maple Leaf Chapter of Sweet Adelines, as well as a charter member of the Friday Nite Euchre Widows Club in Canisteo for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her husbands, John Hurd and Jonas Termin; as well as a step-grandson, Michael Jonas Dunn.
In addition to Cindy and Jamie, Anna is survived by her step-daughters, Barbara (Skip) Dunn and Janice Appleman, both of Pennsylvania.
The family will observe a private visitation and funeral service at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo officiated by Rev. Michelle Ormsby-Serra. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Canisteo Historical Society, Main Street, Canisteo, NY 14823 or the Memorial Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Canisteo, 10 South Main St., Canisteo, NY 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2019