HORNELL - Anna L. Donnelly, 78, of 6205 North Main St. passed away Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at St James Hospital.
Born in Sayre, Pa., June 15, 1941, the daughter of William and Anna (Cowell) Clark, she had resided in Hornell most of her life. Anna was retired from the Hornell Gardens, where she worked as a Nurse's Aide, and was an avid Bingo player.
She was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Thomas Clark, James Clark and William Clark; and two sisters, Onlee Clark and Connie Cobin.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Donnelly, whom she married on March 10, 1988; her six sons, Wayne (Kathy) Tobias of SD, Ronnie Tobias of North Carolina, Roland Tobias of North Carolina, Robert Tobias of Rochester, Scott (Kristi) Tobias of Boston Spa, NY, John (Ann) Tobias of Alfred Station; two step-sons, Ralph Donnelly of Alabama, Randy Donnelly of North Carolina; three daughters, Audrey (Lynn) Hyer of Bath, Cheryl (Tony) Webb of North Carolina, Kelly (Bill) St. Onge of Florida; step-daughter, Lori (Charles) Tinsley of Virginia; four brothers, Larry (Ruth) Clark of Ohio, John Clark of Alfred, Richard Clark of Hornell, Kenny Clark of Ohio; five sisters, Dorothy Embrey of Texas, Beverly (Jerry) Olin of Hornell, Norma (Ben) Hoyt-Lousey of Tennessee, Debbie (David) Butler of Hornell, Patty (Vernon) Hoyt of Troupsburg; the caregiver, Heather (Tyler) Carey of Hornell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be present 9-11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dudley Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 10, 2019