HORNELL - Anna M. Brizzee, 50, of 398 Canisteo St., passed away peacefully Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at her home.
Born in Corning, March 2, 1969, the daughter of Charles and Velma Cratsley Sutton, she had resided in Hornell for about 16 years. She had been employed as a CNA at the Hornell Gardens, a job she absolutely loved, for several years. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her mother and one sister.
She is survived by her husband, Shawn Brizzee of Hornell to whom she was married on March 2, 1996; her father, Charles Sutton of Corning; her sons, Joshua Fenstermacher of Addison, Wayne (Emily) Fenstermacher of Elmira and Shawn Fenstermacher of Addison; her step-son, Shawn (Kellie) Brizzee Jr. of Hornell; her step-daughters, Susan (Ronnie) VanHorn of Canisteo and Elizabeth Childs of Hornell; her brothers, Brian Sutton and Charles Sutton, both of Corning; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) from 2-4 p.m., to receive friends at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, where Funeral Services will be held following calling hours at 4 p.m. with Rev. Shannon Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.Anna M. Brizzee
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019