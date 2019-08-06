|
UNION CITY, Calif. - Anne (Cornell) Horn, 79, of Union City, CA passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Fremont, CA from complications arising from surgery.
Born in Hornell, NY on September 5, 1939, Anne was the daughter of Perry and Zorah (Zeh) Cornell. She attended school in Jasper, NY and graduated from Fredonia State College in Fredonia, NY with a degree in Music.
Surviving are two sons, Alan Horn of Fremont, CA and Mark (Irene) Horn of Mountain House, CA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Mark, Jr., Mei, Ryan, Samantha and Tiffani Horn of California; sisters, Sue Cornell and Kaye Majewski of Rochester, NY and several relatives in California, Michigan and Ohio.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, Perry and Zorah Cornell and her son, Brian Horn.
Anne had a great love of music and was an accomplished pianist. She accompanied and performed in the San Francisco Bay area and played for various groups including the Golden State Warriors, the Oakland Turnverein Gemischter Choir, the Oakland Distaff Singers and renowned voice teacher, Bernice Sprague.
She will be remembered for her dry sense of humor as well as her generous, loving spirit and will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Anne, contributions may be made to:
Masonic Homes of California
Attn: Finance - In Memory of Anne Horn
34400 Mission Boulevard
Union City, CA 94587
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019