1/
Annette Cecillia Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAVONA - Annette Cecillia Campbell, 77, of Savona, N.Y., died at the Steuben Center in Bath, N.Y., Thursday (October 8, 2020).

Annette was a graduate of Campbell Central School. She was the co-owner of The Shoe Co-Op in Campbell, N.Y. and also worked at FBC in Corning. Annette volunteered for several years for the Steuben County Historical Society. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepard in Savona.

Annette is survived by her son, Emmett (Donita) Graham of Savona, Howard Campbell of Painted Post; step-children, Mike (April) Campbell and Ted Campbell, both of Tennessee, Delbert (Karen) Campbell of Connecticut, Ron (Mary) Campbell of Canisteo, Cheryl Brewer of Painted Post and Sandy Murphy of Hornell; siblings, David Myers of Corning, Jody Best, Carl (Shirley) Overhiser, Marion Overhiser and Joy Goodsell, all of Savona; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Annette was predeceased by her first husband, Basil Graham of Campbell; second husband, Oscar Campbell of Hornell; brothers, Jon Myers and Ted Myers, both from Savona, and James Overhiser of Bath.

Per Annette's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be in Seaman's Cemetery, Savona, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Annette's name may be made to the Food Pantry, Shepard's Cupboard of the Church Of The Good Shepard, PO Box 466, Savona, N.Y. 14879.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved