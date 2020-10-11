SAVONA - Annette Cecillia Campbell, 77, of Savona, N.Y., died at the Steuben Center in Bath, N.Y., Thursday (October 8, 2020).
Annette was a graduate of Campbell Central School. She was the co-owner of The Shoe Co-Op in Campbell, N.Y. and also worked at FBC in Corning. Annette volunteered for several years for the Steuben County Historical Society. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepard in Savona.
Annette is survived by her son, Emmett (Donita) Graham of Savona, Howard Campbell of Painted Post; step-children, Mike (April) Campbell and Ted Campbell, both of Tennessee, Delbert (Karen) Campbell of Connecticut, Ron (Mary) Campbell of Canisteo, Cheryl Brewer of Painted Post and Sandy Murphy of Hornell; siblings, David Myers of Corning, Jody Best, Carl (Shirley) Overhiser, Marion Overhiser and Joy Goodsell, all of Savona; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Annette was predeceased by her first husband, Basil Graham of Campbell; second husband, Oscar Campbell of Hornell; brothers, Jon Myers and Ted Myers, both from Savona, and James Overhiser of Bath.
Per Annette's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be in Seaman's Cemetery, Savona, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Donations in Annette's name may be made to the Food Pantry, Shepard's Cupboard of the Church Of The Good Shepard, PO Box 466, Savona, N.Y. 14879.