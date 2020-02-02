|
HORNELL - Anthony Eden Allen, 65, also affectionately known as "Grizzly" or "The Bear" formerly of Ft. Myers, Fla., Avoca, N.Y. and Valdosta, Ga., passed away late Wednesday evening (Jan. 29, 2020) at Hornell Gardens, after a long illness.
To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours or services.
