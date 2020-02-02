Home

HORNELL - Anthony Eden Allen, 65, also affectionately known as "Grizzly" or "The Bear" formerly of Ft. Myers, Fla., Avoca, N.Y. and Valdosta, Ga., passed away late Wednesday evening (Jan. 29, 2020) at Hornell Gardens, after a long illness.
To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours or services.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Anthony Eden Allen.
To read his complete obituary or to leave an online condolence or remembrance, please visit either the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
