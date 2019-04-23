Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
15 Fallbrook St.
Carbondale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Tancredi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Tancredi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony M. Tancredi Obituary
HORNELL, N.Y. - Anthony M. Tancredi, 92, of Hornell, N.Y. died unexpectedly Saturday (April 20, 2019) at home.

Born and raised in Carbondale, Pa. he was the son of the late Anthony and Maria Sansafarina Tancredo.

Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Pacific Theatre of operations during World War II. After the war, he gained employment with the railroad and resided in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania for 15 years. His work later transferred him to Hornell, where he eventually retired from Conrail as a track supervisor. Tony was a member of the VFW Post 2250, American Legion Post 440 and the Moose Lodge 210, all of Hornell. He also enjoyed dancing with his longtime companion, the late Lois Drum and his good friends and caregivers, Patricia and Jack Plank of Campbell, N.Y.

He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Marie Bunker and husband John of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Tancredi, Frank Tancredo and Joseph Tancredo; four sisters, Maria Imbalzano, Carmella Fitch, Phyllis Pingarelli and Teresa Trunzo.

The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, Pa., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook Street, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

To share condolences with Tony's family visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now