|
|
HORNELL, N.Y. - Anthony M. Tancredi, 92, of Hornell, N.Y. died unexpectedly Saturday (April 20, 2019) at home.
Born and raised in Carbondale, Pa. he was the son of the late Anthony and Maria Sansafarina Tancredo.
Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Pacific Theatre of operations during World War II. After the war, he gained employment with the railroad and resided in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania for 15 years. His work later transferred him to Hornell, where he eventually retired from Conrail as a track supervisor. Tony was a member of the VFW Post 2250, American Legion Post 440 and the Moose Lodge 210, all of Hornell. He also enjoyed dancing with his longtime companion, the late Lois Drum and his good friends and caregivers, Patricia and Jack Plank of Campbell, N.Y.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Marie Bunker and husband John of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Tancredi, Frank Tancredo and Joseph Tancredo; four sisters, Maria Imbalzano, Carmella Fitch, Phyllis Pingarelli and Teresa Trunzo.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, Pa., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook Street, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
To share condolences with Tony's family visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019