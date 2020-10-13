CANISTEO - Arlee Jesse Vanskiver, 88, of Greenwood Street, passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Hornell, Aug. 8, 1932, the son of Delbert and Edith Mullikin VanSkiver, he had lived his entire life in the Hornell, Jasper and Canisteo area.
Arlee was a graduate of Jasper Central School, Class of 1952 and was employed by the former Erie Railroad until being drafted by the United States Army in November 1952. He was sent to Eta Jima Medical School in Japan followed by a tour of duty in Korea, returning home in August 1954 with an honorable discharge.
Arlee was employed at Ingersoll Rand, Stearns Poultry, Dyco, and the WW Giese Corporation where he retired in 1994. He attended the Canisteo United Methodist Church where he was involved in the choir.
He was predeceased by his parents; an infant son, Arling VanSkiver; his brother, LaVerne VanSkiver; and his sisters, Virginia Murphy and E. Althea Marts .
Arlee is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Foster VanSkiver, whom he married on March 20, 1953; four sons, Vaughn (Joyce Ann) VanSkiver of Campbell, Vance (Michelle) VanSkiver of Troupsburg, Vernon (Julia) VanSkiver of Rochester, and Vincent (Nikki) VanSkiver of Florida; five grandchildren, Joshua (Sondra) VanSkiver of Honeoye Falls, Jonathan (Katie) VanSkiver of Avoca, Dustin (Julie) Meredith of Clarendon, Brooke VanSkiver of Virginia, and Aaron VanSkiver of Troupsburg; six great- grandchildren, Isaac, Asher and Lilah VanSkiver; Clayton, Kinsley and Kylar VanSkiver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., in Canisteo on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The family will observe a private funeral service at their convenience. Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery.
Friends wishing to remember Arlee, are asked to consider a contribution to: The Palliative Care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by contacting https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/medicine/palliative-care/patient
care/help.aspx.; or a charity of their choice
in his name.
PLEASE NOTE; THE FUNERAL HOME WILL BE OBSERVING ALL COVID-19 GUIDELINES. ALL ATTENDEES AT THE FUNERAL HOME MUST WEAR A FACE MASK WHILE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. THERE IS A MAXIMUM OF 30 PEOPLE THAT CAN OCCUPY THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. WE MAY REQUEST YOU TO WAIT OUTSIDE WHEN THE OCCUPANCY LIMIT IS REACHED.