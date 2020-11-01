WHITESVILLE - Arlene G. Swort, 89, formerly of Whitesville, N.Y., died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born August 1, 1931, in Whitesville, she was the daughter of Edward and Martha "Mattie" Buchholz Flynn.
On Nov. 22, 1950, in Whitesville, she married Merle L. Swort, who predeceased her on May 8, 2016.
She was employed by Mapes Woodworking in Whitesville, but she devoted her life to caring for her family. Arlene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Whitesville and the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two children, Walter (Dawn) Swort and Georgia (Patrick) Birmingham; four grandchildren, Michael (Kimberly) Birmingham, Stephanie Swort Ordway, Michele (James) Lancaster, and Eric (Kassandra) Swort; two great-grandsons; four great-granddaughters; two siblings, Luella Kear of Whitesville and William Flynn of Mt. Morris; sister-in-law, Pauline Swort Fairman of Cape Coral, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 65 years, she was predeceased by five sisters, Mary Matteson, Loretta Easton, Lucille Fanton, Mildred Flynn, and Helen Mix; three brothers, Paul Flynn, John Flynn, Vincent Flynn; and brother-in-law, Earl Fairman.
A Memorial Service will be held in 2021 after travel restrictions are lifted. Arrangements will be announced by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org
; Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; Manor Hills for patient activity fund, 4192-B Bolivar Road, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; Whitesville Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 82, Whitesville, N.Y. 14897; or a charity of the donor's choice
.
