1/1
Arlene M. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Arlene M. Clark, 95, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning (Oct. 31, 2020) at her home on East Washington Street.

There will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Arlene M. Clark.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved