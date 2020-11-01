HORNELL - Arlene M. Clark, 95, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning (Oct. 31, 2020) at her home on East Washington Street.



There will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.



The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Arlene M. Clark.



A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store